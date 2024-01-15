Christopher Gianotti He had acid comments while interviewing Katia Palma. The fact did not go unnoticed by netizens, who condemned what was said by Gianotti, who assured that all citizens have the same opportunities. His comments had such an impact that well-known personalities such as Jaime Chincha and Mávila Huertas spoke on the subject.

What did Úrsula Boza say after Christopher Gianotti's comments?

The remembered 'Shark Look' from 'At the bottom there is room' has not spoken about it, Gianotti neither; However, a post from her would respond to the controversy unleashed by her partner.

On her Instagram account, she reposted: “Don't get frustrated when someone is not able to understand you. Others see your reality according to their own internal world, their personal experiences and beliefs. Sometimes you simply have to let the other person feel and think about you what they want. That doesn't change who you really are.”.

Post by Úrsula Boza. Photo: Instagram

What did Christopher Gianotti say?

Gianotti generated controversy by stating the following: “SI hear very crude in this. This false discourse of 'Oh, we don't have the same opportunities'; That is something that you have to generate. That is something that people do not understand and for so many years they have lied to us, they have divided us (…) I know people who, in addition to being wonderful, have come from very remote towns in our country and who today are entrepreneurs. “They have moved forward and their surroundings were nothing.”