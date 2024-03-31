Ursula Bozarecognized for her impressive role as Claudia Llanos, alias 'Shark Look', in 'There is room at the bottom', has recently captured attention for a viral video on TikTok. In it, she appears dancing a huayno in a small store while shopping for groceries. The user who shared the video showered her with praise. For her part, the actress also reacted to the video.

Úrsula Boza dances huayno and video goes viral

According to the video seen on social networks, Ursula Boza He got carried away by the music that resonated inside a warehouse and did not hesitate to take out 'the forbidden steps'. “The famous 'Shark Look' is beautiful and humble,” the user wrote, to which the actress did not hesitate to share it and she explained: “They supported me dancing with my little country.”

Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza celebrated 13 years of marriage in January

The renowned actress from 'At the bottom there is room', nicknamed 'Shark Look', married Gianotti on January 14, 2011. However, Úrsula Boza made a mistake regarding this date, which led her to mistakenly announce her anniversary on Instagram. Subsequently, she found it necessary to correct her error, mentioning that she had to issue an “errata.”

In one of his Instagram stories, Boza shared a video apologizing to his followers for the confusion and clarifying the correct date of their wedding. She revealed that it was a conversation with her mother that made her realize the date slip-up she had initially shared.

“Talking to my mother, I tell her 'mom, we have been married for 13 years yesterday' and my mother tells me, 'yesterday, 11?' My daughter, are you sure? You got married on the 14th and I told her: 'no, mom, not the 14th, the 11th. And I told her, 'let me check my ring' and sure enough, it's not the 11th, it's the 14th ( laughter). We have the date of our marriage in mind,” said the artist.

What did Úrsula Boza say about her character in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Úrsula Boza was the big surprise in 2023 for all fans of 'At the bottom there is room' and she did not disappoint. She spoke about her return to television and, especially, about playing 'Shark Look' again. The artist was happy and excited about what is coming for her in the series.

“I thought I couldn't do it again, so many years the body sometimes forgets, but it was always there, because I stepped on the set, said the first text, glances and that was it, I always had it. It's a magical thing, I recorded it and it was a surprise for me. I told myself 'I haven't forgotten'. I love my character. After six years, I did it again,” he told Infobae.