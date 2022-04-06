Ursula Bennardo goes into politics and during a long interview she talks about her intention but in particular the unexpected reaction of her husband Sossio Aruta. A decision that she at first left her entire family speechless and that she wanted to point out to MoreWoman his huge change of life.

The former lady of Men and women he thus decided to take a path that no one would have ever expected or that of politics. Ursula after the end of her journey within the dating show, began her great love story from which a wonderful little girl was also born.

Now it is years away, the couple between an argument and another continues to be united and in love more than ever. In fact, both have decided to postpone the wedding following a recent misunderstanding that has almost led them to separate. Despite this, Ursula Bennardo he decided to reveal his change of direction by stepping down in policy.

Ursula Bennardo goes into politics

The ex-lady of Men and Women interviewed by Fralof for PiùDonna wanted to tell the reason for her unexpected decision. The latter has thus revealed: “So I find myself living my city in all respects: family, young people and children. This is the biggest reason that pushed me, close to my almost 40 years, to do something for my city “.

“My city ​​needs someone who like me is not a politician but a simple citizen who is listened to and can be part of the team that administers our city, someone like me who does not do it for personal or professional fulfillment but simply for feeling and responsibility “ goes on Ursula Bennardo to PiùDonna.

The former lady then stated that: “I don’t know how it will go … unfortunately there are many candidates for those few important positions. I hope to succeed alternatively, I will in any case carry out some important projects for my wonderful Taranto with my heart ”.

The reaction by Sossio Aruta

According to what Ursula explained, Sossio’s reaction was more than positive. In fact, her boyfriend is ready to support her in all her decisions: “Sossio is very enthusiastic for this choice of mine, knowing me, he knows that I would fight to the death and he knows that I would do it in the best way and with great responsibility towards my fellow citizens “ explains Bennardo.