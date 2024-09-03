Piombino, Urso towards the decisive agreement with Jsw

As far as we know, following today’s meeting between representatives of Jsw and the trade unions to Mimiin which the company presented the industrial plan for the relaunch of the steelworks of Lead in synergy with Metinvestthe minister Adolfo Urso will have a meeting with tomorrow Mr. Sajjan Jindalchairman of the JSW Group. The same sources define the meeting as “decisive”.