The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso once again addresses the question of the future of the Italian automotive sector after a few days. He had done so on June 22 when speaking of the national automotive plan and the importance of the Group Stellantis as the main interlocutor in the debate on Italian automotive production, he did so again yesterday on the occasion of the conference of the Confindustria Young Entrepreneurs in Rapallo.

Route change

“It is difficult to reverse course, but we will succeed – his words reported by Ansa – It is clear that an industrial policy on the automotive industry is important safeguard the Italian induced because the extraordinary Italian automotive supply chain, with this industrial policy, will be strangled and we cannot afford it”.

Not very encouraging data

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy also recalled how the relationship between the cars produced and those absorbed into the market is completely different from one European country to another: just think that in Italy is 35.9% of cars are introduced, while in France it is 66%, in Germany 131% and in Spainwhere Stellantis acts to a large extent, is even 219%.

The unions are also speaking

Meanwhile, the secretary general of Fiom-Cgil Michele De Palma also spoke on the theme of the conversion of the automotive supply chain, protagonist at the conference entitled “Building the industry of ecological mobility” at the Chamber of Labor in Milan: “Are we in a process of transition or divestment of mobility production in our country? The situation of sustainable mobility in Italy is very worrying because we are lagging behind other European countries. There is a crisis that has been going on for more than 10 years, we produce less than 500,000 cars and we no longer have the bus industry”.