Urso summons Tim and Starlink (with Agcom) to the Ministry

Communications exchange between Starlink, the satellite telecommunications company founded by Elon Musk, and Telecom Italia, the former national telecommunications monopolist. The Minister of Industry and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has organized a meeting between all interested parties, including the Communications Regulatory Authority (Agcom), for a first meeting to be held tomorrow at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Crafts (Mimit). This meeting, although preliminary, aims to reduce tensions and re-establish a dialogue between Starlink and TIM, whose communications were interrupted months ago. Elon Musk's group, after concluding similar agreements con Eolo and Open Fiber, requested Telecom Italia to provide the coordinates of its radio links. This would allow Starlink to orient its satellites in the shared 28 GHz band, in order to avoid interference between the two signals. As reported by Repubblica, TIM did not respond to Starlink's request, citing national security reasons.



Some observers suggest that Starlink could represent serious competition for TIM, both in telephone and network services, especially in the less densely populated areas of Italy, known as “white areas” and “grey areas”. In these areas, where fiber optic coverage is limited, Musk's group offers a concrete solution to guarantee a reliable connection. TIM and Open Fiber, winners of the tenders of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for Italy at 1 gigabit, have committed to cabling even the least served areas of the country. However, according to European sources, TIM is approximately 150,000 civic addresses behind its coverage targets.

Open Fiber is also facing difficulties and has said it cannot complete work on the gray areas by 2026, requesting an amendment to the original tenders to also include the adjacent civic addresses. These delays and problems could be resolved by Starlink's intervention, thus putting at risk the investments made so far by national operators and causing the loss of a significant part of their customers. Matteo Salvini, former Minister of the Interior, declared that it would be advantageous to have Starlink in areas currently without connections, underlining the importance of Musk's investments in Italy.

In the meantime, there is another problem to resolve. Last Saturday Repubblica published an interview with Umberto Paolucci in which it was said that “Tim must grow by involving all shareholders”. Added to this is the letter to shareholders sent by the company Merlyn Partners SCSp (“Merlyn”). Having felt called into question in an improper manner, TIM asked the interviewee and the shareholder Merlyn, who promotes the list to which he belongs, to correct certain misleading or intrinsically incorrect, which may influence TIM's share price.

But, since there has been no correction, TIM believes it is necessary to re-establish correct information for the financial market, confirming that: the values ​​of the transaction envisaged in the NetCo disposal Transaction (the “Transaction”) are correct as confirmed by leading independent banking and strategic consultancy institutions; the financial and industrial sustainability of the Company after the sale of fixed network assets is clearly expressed by the data released on 6 March 2024 with an expected leverage of 1.6-1.7x in 2026, without considering the potential upside of up to 4 billions of euros, deriving from the earnouts for Netco and the possible sale of Sparkle; the contract signed with Optics BidCo (a company controlled by KKR) is binding and there are currently no delays with respect to its scheduled execution by the summer; TIM has already implemented all the financial initiatives (most recently with the signing of a 1.5 billion euro bridge financing contract announced last Friday) and planning to address any scenario.