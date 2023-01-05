Urso summons Dazn for January 10th

“To protect consumers, I convened the top management of the company for January 10 at Mimit Daznalso in the presence of the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi and the leaders of the A league. The perpetuation of the disservice requires clarity on the actions that the company intends to take, investments in the network and technology, in order to respond to the needs of users”. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso in a post on Facebook.

Lega Serie A sends letter of reprimand

Lega Serie A also intervenes in the Dazn case. During today’s meeting of the clubs, the managing director of the League Luigi De Siervo has informed the clubs that they have formalized a communication highlighting his tough stance on the non-compliance with contractual obligations after last night’s disruptions. During the meeting, the assignment of the audiovisual rights was unanimously resolved of the EA Sports Supercup and the Frecciarossa Italian Cup on Sport TV (territory of Portugal) and Sky Switzerland (territory of Switzerland) for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

How much sources accredited to Affaritaliani.it refer, the contractual obligations were mentioned in the letter. There are still no details for a claim for damages, also because the Serie A League wants first of all to protect consumers. Also because, according to sources close to the dossier, this time it was “only” a match, albeit the most important of the round. Among other things it is noted as the increase in tariffs of DAZN is in line with the reference benchmark, provided that the service is too. Which, at least for Inter-Napoli, was definitely not the case.

Dazn’s reply: “It’s not our fault”

Dazn “apologies” to “some of its customers” affected by the disruption to Inter-Naples, “which was caused by a third party”, and will evaluate “actions to protect the service offered”, because “quality and attention to the consumer remain essential priorities for usi”. Thus, in a note, the Ott which holds the exclusive rights to broadcast live Serie A intervenes after the controversy over the inefficiencies in the vision of the postponement of yesterday evening at San Siro. Those who expected compensation for damages are disappointed.

“Dazn’s protection mechanism to ensure the continuity of the service” – continues the note “was activated and moreover the technical team promptly identified the problem and put in place the essential corrective actions which allowed the gradual restoration of the service. The disruption has impacted some customers, while most of the people connected viewed the events without any problem”.

“The use of sports content in live streaming – concludes DAZN’s note – depends on multiple factors and on the contribution of a series of partners including the managers of specific video content distribution infrastructures, from whom we expect the highest quality standards. DAZN is committed to the highest standards and that’s why yesterday’s incident is for us unacceptable. Quality and attention to the consumer remain essential priorities for us, for this reason we will evaluate actions to protect the service offered and the important investments made and mitigation measures with all our distribution partners to ensure that fans can enjoy Serie A coverage on Dazn without further technical problems.

