Increasing Italian car production is one of the objectives, at least in words, of the Meloni-led government. A concept also reiterated in front of Parliament by Adolfo UrsusMinister of Business and Made in Italy, who returned to talk about the Automotive Development Roundtable which took place a few days ago with the unions, associations and Stellantis. In this respect, the objectives do not change: the government aims to reach an agreement with the group led by Tavares to bring the annual national production of cars and vans to 1 million vehicles by 2028.

Hunting for new builders

But not only. Or rather, not just Stellantis. In fact, Urso himself opened the doors to other car manufacturers who said they were potentially interested in investing in production in Italy. According to Reuters, which cites two sources familiar with the matter, the Italian government is in contact with Tesla and with another Chinese manufacturer, the latter not better identified, to convince them to build new production plants in our country.

Not just Stellantis

“Italy deserves more than a car manufacturer“, Urso's words reported by Reuters. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy announced that some government officials have contacted the main foreign car manufacturers with the aim of establishing new factories within the Italian national borders, specifying that with some of these technical discussions on where to build these new production facilities.

Increase production

Already in recent days Urso, speaking about the new production targets relating to Stellantis, had mentioned the opening to other car manufacturers. “We have to get to the goal of getting there 1 million cars produced by Stellantis in Italy, to which to add another 3-400 thousand produced by other companies in our country”, he had declared. That's right, other houses, the same minister had added that the majority and in particular his ministry were working to open the doors to other two or three producers. And so, indeed, it should be.