The Italian government's priority is to reach an agreement with Stellantis, with the aim of consolidating the group's national supply network and ensuring that it stops the temptation to transfer it abroad. Word of Adolfo UrsusMinister of Business and Made in Italy, who during a hearing on the situation of the automotive industrial supply chain explained how it is necessary for the company to withdraw from an internationalization plan judged incompatible with the strengthening of the related supply chain and with the production of cars in Italy.

Another car manufacturer

“We cannot ask a single manufacturer to take care of all the Italian components. Only in Italy is there this anomaly of a single car manufacturer: in Germany there are 6, in France there are 4. Also in the Czech Republic there are 3 and in Hungary 4, where another Chinese one will soon be added, namely BYD”, Urso's words collected by Il Sole 24 Ore. As reiterated by the minister in question, to defend the Italian supply chain, one is needed Italian production equal to at least 1 million cars and 300,000 light commercial vehicles.

Stellantis is not enough

A target that Stellantis alone cannot reach, which is why the Italian government is also carrying out a series of talks with other producers in an attempt to convince them to localize part of their production in Italy. “We are working to create the conditions so that another manufacturer can also locate in our country – explained Urso – Only with another car manufacturer will we be able to reach the objective of 1 million cars produced and strengthen the related industries at home, with the aim of making it even more competitive also at an international level. We have an ecosystem conducive to welcoming another manufacturer.”

Talks with Tesla

What will this manufacturer be we don't know yetalthough Urso has provided some indications on the matter. “We have started discussions with productions from various countries, not only Eastern but also Western – his words collected by Ansa – Tesla? In a city in Germany they rejected the plan of massive expansion of the European assembly plant of the American brand, and this will undoubtedly involve a decision by the group. We are having very positive feedback, but it is a process that requires caution.”