The future of the Italian production plants belonging to the Stellantis group remains uncertain. But between objectives and new factories, the government led by Giorgia Meloni seems to expect a change of pace very sudden on the part of the giant led by Carlos Tavares, who in recent days clearly spoke of an unhappy fate for Italian production plants in the absence of adequate incentives. And Adolfo spoke again about the future of Stellantis in Italy UrsusMinister of Business and Made in Italy.

Objective 1 million vehicles

“I have discussed with Stellantis, as is right, several times in these months of government. I have encountered three times John Elkann, and twice Carlos Tavares, once in Rome – the minister's statements during a press point in Brussels and reported by Ansa – And on that occasion he ensured the objective of reaching a production level in Italy of one million vehicles. She said it publicly.”

Gigafactory in Italy

Urso then admitted that he expected the creation of a new one Gigafactory signed Stellantis in Italy. “I also met Tavares in France, when they inaugurated the first Gigafactory. And I expect that soon it will also be realized in our country“, the minister admitted. Cosmetic declarations to test the waters in a period in which relations with the Italian-French group seem to be anything but idyllic?

Incentives chapter

We'll see, in the meantime Urso also spoke about the topic incentives cars and their redevelopment: “The extraordinary plan to support the purchase of cars will be implemented shortly, it provides for almost a billion and is now being discussed with the other ministers. From next year the incentives will no longer be for consumption but for production incentivize those who want to produce in our countryboth cars and components”.