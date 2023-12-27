Urso: “Here are the plans for green incentives for cars”

The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has announced a new incentive plan for the purchase of eco-friendly cars, reserving one billion euros for families with low incomes. In an interview with Il Messaggero, the minister provided a broad overview of the results achieved in 2023 and the ambitious objectives for the next year.

Minister Urso underlined the success of the anti-inflation quarter and the numerous initiatives to support businesses, but recognized the complexity of the situation linked to issues such as the management of Ilva and the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) . For next year, Minister Urso is focusing on social and productive objectives. The objective is to restore family confidence, with inflation at its lowest in Europe and a historic record in employment. The extension of the tax wedge cut is aimed at increasing workers' income, and the deduction for new hires will help expand the production base.

From a production point of view, the Minister highlighted the historical record marked by the Milan Stock Exchange and the reduction in the spread, demonstrating that Italy is increasingly attractive for foreign investors. The Minister cited reports from a major American investment fundor which defines Italy as the ideal country for investing in Europe.

To support car production, Minister Urso announced a new incentive plan, focused on the environment, social issues and production. With almost one billion euros in 2024, the plan aims to encourage the scrapping of the most polluting cars, with resources intended for low-income families. The objective is to direct these incentives mainly towards models produced in Italian factories to increase national production. The Minister declared that it is essential to produce at least one million cars in Italy to guarantee the stability of the supply chain national.

To support technologically advanced and sustainable production, the Minister mentioned an allocation of 3.5 billion for development contracts, deriving from the budget law and the revision of the PNRR. Minister Urso has anticipated three new framework laws on the industry of the future for next year. The first concerns frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse and quantum mechanics. The second focuses on the Space economy, while the third focuses on the Blue economy to strengthen Italy's primacy in marine resources.

Regarding Ilva, Minister Urso underlined the determination to transform Taranto into the largest European green steel hub. The objective is to make Taranto a crucial center within the national steel plan, which includes four poles, with investments also in Terni, Piombino and Northern steelworks. Minister Urso highlighted the investments aimed at innovation and job creation, with a total of 13 billion allocated to tax credits for investments in digitalisation and energy efficiency. These resources will be distributed over a two-year period, helping to grow the Italian photovoltaic production chain.

Minister Urso said he was proud of the remodulation of the PNRR resources, which led to a positive evaluation by the CEuropean omission, obtaining more resources than initially requested. He cited the respect of the objectives and the implementation of important reforms such as the incentive reform, the new industrial property code and the competition law. The Minister expressed regret at not having yet managed to relaunch the former Ilva, but assured that the work will also continue during the holidays to ensure a good start to the year.

Finally, looking to the future, Minister Urso has predicted a turning point in 2024, with the reduction in inflation and bank interest rates, thus facilitating the revival of consumption and investments. He underlined Italy's commitment to European industrial policy, collaborating with France and Germany to reaffirm leadership on the continent. In conclusion, the Minister declared that Italy is once again becoming a protagonist on the global stage.

