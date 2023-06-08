“Highlighting the opportunities offered by demographic change is an important opportunity for longevity to translate into an opportunity for growth and development for Italy. There is, in fact, an increasingly strong correlation between the issues of demography and those of economic growth, and in this regard the pharmaceutical industry is increasingly becoming a strategic sector because it is able to provide the tools to improve the quality of life of citizens, allowing them to be more and more an active part of the productive world. For this reason the Government and this ministry undertake to support foreign companies that intend to focus on Italyin order to encourage the attraction of new investments in research and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector so as to make our country more competitive, ready to face the future challenges that await us, strengthening our security and therefore our growth”. the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso.

The owner of Mimit sent a message today to the organizers of the second edition of the event Talkin’ Minds “From demography to the economy: the role of life sciences for Italy”, organized in Rome by AstraZeneca with the patronage of Farmindustria and Federated Innovation.