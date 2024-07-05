From words to deeds. After announcing the imposition of additional increased duties on electric cars from China a few weeks ago, the EU Commission is now moving on to the next stage and is proceeding with their introduction starting today. The first percentages: The Chinese manufacturers that will have to deal with are BYD with duties of 17.4%, Geely with 19.9% ​​and Saic with 37.6%. Other manufacturers that have cooperated with the investigation will be subject to a duty of 20.8%, while for the other companies the “penalty” will be 37.6%.

Tariffs on Chinese electric cars

Let’s remember that we are always talking about duties provisional. Translated, they will have to be confirmed by the end of October with a decision by the Member States to become permanent duties: if this were to happen, the latter would be applied for five years. As reported by Ansa, the regulation is now being sent to the capitals which will decide within 14 days with a simple majority vote which, according to the consultative procedure, will not be binding: at a later stage, a period of comments on the provisional regulation will begin, which will lead within four months the EU Commission to take a final decision on the permanent adoption of these tariffs.

The EU’s position

“Tariffs are not an objective in themselves, but a means to correct an unjust situation, we want to reach a solution, and We want dialogue with our Chinese counterparts. And this dialogue is taking place. – commented the spokesperson of the EU Commission – From China positive signals are arrivingwe need a solution that corrects the unfair advantage of Chinese producers. Member States will vote, but ultimately trade is an EU competence”.

Urso and his opinion on duties

The position of the Italian government on the matter was expressed by Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy: “I hope that a negotiated solution is found because the duties I am just a tool, but the solution is something different. And this should be found within the WTO, because we are for a free but fair market. Duties are sometimes the necessary tool to restore market conditions that have evidently been found to be violated. We, obviously, we are for a free but fair market and therefore we hope that in this case too a negotiated solution can be found that can restore fair market conditions in the face of the subsidies that the European Commission has verified and that Chinese companies have enjoyed. When China entered the WTO it was a country in transition, now instead it is leading the transition”.