The Piazza 2024, the intervention of the minister Urso

“We are ready to revolutionize the service station system, to rationalize them so as to also have a suitable number of charging stations for electric cars”. With these words Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso launches the “green stations” at La Piazza, the Affaritaliani.it event. The former number one of Copasir interviewed by the director Angelo Maria Perrino also declared that work is being done on the ex-Ilva and many multinationals are interested: “The restoration of the second blast furnace began a few days ago, and it will be operational again by mid-October. Then we will move on to the third, active for the remaining window before proceeding, as is right, to the decarbonization of the electric furnaces that will be built by those who have awarded the contract”.

In fact, by September 20th it will be necessary to define who will be awarded the Taranto plant. “There are various player interested parties: one Ukrainian, a North American multinational, two Indian companies, some Italian companies: all of these have already visited the plants. Now we hope that these offers will materialize. It is in the parliamentary records that the previous operation has caused such damage that those who handed over the plant to Mittal will have to answer for it.

“I believe that the green deal should be supported by everyone, but we need to combine environmental sustainability with economic and social sustainability,” added Urso.

Next, a joke about nuclear power: “The most serious problem for companies is the cost of energy. We need nuclear power plants capable of meeting the demands, third-generation. These small reactors can be placed in every factory. We do not want to go from submission to fossil coal to subordination to foreign producers on critical raw materials. We are well on this path, so much so that in microelectronics alone we have been able to count over 12 billion in investments. We are pushing the country to become a major producer of green technology. Catania will become the largest producer of photovoltaics in Europe, we want to produce in Italy the large turbines and blades that will be those of the future”.

“All the companies that come to the ministry tell us that the problem is the cost of energy – the minister continued – and the way to provide energy in a sustainable way on an industrial level is to realize, together with renewable energy, a nuclear production with the new third generation technologywhich will be able to build nuclear power plants that can then be installed where required”. “Our country – added the minister – has companies capable of doing so, Italy must be a place where these power plants can be produced, to then install them where required”.

On the (hot) topic of Stellantis: “In our meeting with Carlos Tavares last June he said that he was committed to reaching one million vehicles produced in Italy, even though they would still not be enough to fully support the automotive world: 1.4 million would be needed, which is why we are sure that one manufacturer alone is not enough. The Conte 2 government washed its hands of the possible golden power in the face of the plan presented by Stellantis. I hope that partnerships with the Chinese will be realized, we have signed four MoUs (memorandum of understanding) with them. Producing in Italy means at least 45% of the valuable products produced in our country. In every memorandum it is written production in Italy, with Italian components. We are not the ones who provide technologies, but they are the ones who come to bring them to Italy”.