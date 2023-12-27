“We have prepared a new incentive plan, sustainable on an environmental, social and productive level, with almost one billion euros in 2024”. Word of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, in an interview given to Il Messaggero in which he talks about the automotive table and concrete actions to increase car production.

Three objectives…

“We have three objectives: the scrapping of the most polluting cars, the Euro 0,1,2,3, with resources intended for low-income families, mainly oriented towards models made in Italian factories, to increase national production. For the maintenance of the national supply chain, at least one million cars must be produced in Italy, this is the objective we have set ourselves.”

Three framework laws on the industry of the future

As for other initiatives, “in the next year we will create three framework laws on the industry of the future: the first on frontier technologies, such as artificial intelligence, metaverse, quantum mechanics, the second on the Space economy to make Italy a major player in space policies which at a global level have once again set themselves challenging objectives such as the return to the Moon and the exploration of Mars, the third on the Blue economy, to reaffirm our primacy in marine resources, including underwater ones”.

Taranto. the largest European green steel industry hub

And about Ilva? “We are determined to make Taranto the largest European hub also in the green steel industry. We are also working these days to define the prospect of the relaunch, we are not giving up.” 2024 for Italy “will be a turning point year. Inflation will reduce and with it the bank interest rate, this should facilitate the revival of consumption and investments – concludes Urso. “We have set up a legislative system that facilitates foreign investments, with the one-stop shop and with the extraordinary commissioner for large projects”.