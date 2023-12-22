Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 17:50

The Ursid meteor shower will peak between this Friday, the 22nd, and Saturday, the 23rd. The phenomenon, which began on December 17th, should happen this year until next Tuesday, the 26th. According to the Royal Museums Greenwich , the expectation is around five to ten meteors per hour at its peak.

Meteors are debris that enter our planet's atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per second, vaporizing and causing the rays of light we call meteors.

“The Ursid meteors appear to radiate near the star Beta Ursae Minoris (Kochab) in the constellation Ursa Minor. However, the true source of the shooting stars is a debris stream left by comet 8P/Tuttle,” adds the Royal Museums Greenwich.

When does the Ursid meteor shower occur?

– Between December 17th and 26th;

– Peak between December 22nd and 23rd – around five to ten meteors per hour.

How to watch the Ursid meteor shower?

The Ursid meteor shower occurs around the winter solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere), so a person will have the maximum number of hours of darkness to observe the stars. However, in 2023 the maximum rainfall occurs when the Moon is in the Waning Stage, conditions that will not be favorable to see this rain.

Right now, the Moon is about 80% visible and is growing, in the First Quarter phase. There are four days left until the Full Moon phase. In this way, visibility ends up being compromised.

“Meteor hunting, like the rest of astronomy, is a waiting game, so it's best to bring a comfortable chair to sit in and warm up as you may be outdoors for a while. They can be seen with the naked eye, so there is no need for binoculars or a telescope, although you will need to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark,” adds the Royal Museums Greenwich.

In the Southern Hemisphere, which includes Brazil, the meteor shower is less likely to have good visibility. According to The Planetary Society, only northern regions of the Southern Hemisphere have a greater chance of observing the phenomenon, but even so, in a less intense way. The American Meteor Society also says that, in the southern portion of the planet, the few visible meteors should only appear in the middle of the night.

For Brazilians who still want to take risks and stay awake waiting for the rain, some tips from astronomers: to have greater visibility, it is recommended to be in a safe place, away from street lights and other sources of light pollution. “Meteors can be seen in all parts of the sky, so it is ideal to be in an open space where you can examine the night sky with your eyes.”