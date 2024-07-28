Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia said on Sunday (28) that he is confident that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) “will guarantee respect” for the results of the elections that are currently underway in the country.

After voting in Caracas, the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – a bloc that did not participate in the 2018 presidential elections – said he is confident that the military will respect the will of the people expressed at the polls today, when more than 21 million Venezuelans were called to the polls.

He also questioned the “scenarios of violence” that President and candidate for reelection Nicolás Maduro spoke about during the campaign – who warned of the possibility of a bloodbath in the country if he lost the elections -, while at the same time betting that “everything will happen calmly” in the more than 15 thousand polling stations prepared for these elections.

“The message is that everything must happen calmly, in peace, this is an electoral festival, it is not a boxing ring (…) and the government also declared itself (today) in favor of this happening in peace,” he added.

The former ambassador, who assured that more than 99% of polling stations are operating normally, asked Venezuelans to verify any information related to the process because, he warned, “professional rumormongers are very active in trying to confuse the people.”

“We will exchange hate for love, poverty for progress, corruption for honesty, farewell for reunion. There are only a few hours left to make this change,” insisted the candidate, who promised a government of reconciliation in the country, which has been under the power of Chavismo since 1999.

Furthermore, when asked about the release of the results, he reiterated that he will wait for the National Electoral Council (CNE) to issue the official bulletin, although – he clarified – his campaign team has “methods and mechanisms” to know the development of the day, in addition to institutional information.

In addition to Urrutia and Maduro, eight other candidates are running in these elections.