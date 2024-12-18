Víctor Urrutia, one of the greatest fortunes in the Basque Country and the greatest in Álava, has reached the 10% of the capital in the energy company Ence. Through Asúa Inversiones – Urrutia’s investment vehicle – the businessman has been carrying out securities acquisition operations since last June 20, which total 18.4 million euros.

The disbursements made by Asúa since the summer raised the company’s participation in Ence’s capital to 8.9%. Since last Friday, Urrutia has returned to the fray with another series of operations for 6.18 million euros in purchaseswhich ended yesterday and raised the Basque magnate’s capital in Ence to 10%.

In the last week, The businessman has obtained 2.83 million shares in separate operationswhich have been closed at prices ranging from 2.8 euros per share to 3.03 euros per share.

With this situation, the manager of Asúa Inversiones climbs positions in Ence’s shareholding and places himself as the second largest shareholder.

According to the registry of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the largest shareholders are the president of Ence, Juan Luis Arreguiwhich adds up to 29.443%.

The third on the list of large shareholders, José Ignacio Comengeowns the 6.38% of shares through the company Mendibea 2002.

Ence’s capital has been bubbling in recent months. Last week Atlas Holdings surfaced a stake in 3.231% in the Spanish company, equivalent to the purchase of 7.95 million shares.

The price of Ence shares fell 2.1% yesterday at the close of the session and were placed at 2.98 euros.

Ence is one of the Spanish listed companies with the highest dividend yield, according to the company itself. In 2024, the company has paid two interim dividends, in August and November, for a joint amount of 0.14 euros per share; which has meant a shareholder return of 5%calculated based on the price at the end of the quarter.