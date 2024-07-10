Smoking electronic cigarettes quickly leads to impotence, warned urologist, andrologist, doctor of medical sciences Alexander Lubennikov. On the dangers of vapes, the doctor told in his Telegram channel.

The doctor noted that addiction to electronic cigarettes occurs faster than to regular ones, since you can smoke them almost anywhere without leaving the room. In addition, many people have the illusion that vapes are safer than tobacco, although this is not true, the urologist assured.

According to the doctor, uncontrolled smoking of an electronic cigarette causes the constant presence of nicotine in the blood, which negatively affects erection.

Nicotine causes the constriction of blood vessels and arteries, which significantly worsens their functioning and leads to erectile dysfunction. Alexander Lubennikov urologist, andrologist

Problems with potency are aggravated by a man’s lack of confidence in his abilities, which arises from periodic failures in bed, the doctor concluded.

