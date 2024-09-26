Urologist Sergei Korolev listed six factors that provoke potency problems in men. His words quotes Life.ru.

The first possible cause of impotence, the doctor said, was a poor psycho-emotional state. According to him, it could be caused by stress, chronic fatigue, severe nervous tension, depression, obsession with pornography, or insufficient sex education.

Another reason, the doctor continued, is vascular diseases. He explained that the main risk factors for erectile dysfunction are diabetes, atherosclerosis and arterial hypertension. In addition, the doctor warned that smoking has serious consequences for men’s health, poisoning the body and harming the health of blood vessels.

Related materials:

In addition, Korolev noted that problems with potency can arise due to trauma to the penis, spine or pelvic bones. He added that severe consequences arise after the introduction of various liquids, gels, oils and foreign bodies into the penis.

Hormonal imbalances and poisoning with toxins, usually alcohol or psychotropic substances, can also be causes of erectile dysfunction.

Earlier, men were warned about problems with potency due to the habit of ignoring stress. The head of the urological clinic “European Medical Center”, expert of the UmetEXPERTS community Nikolay Grigoriev pointed out that nervous tension harms not only sexual function, but also provokes serious heart diseases.