Urologist, andrologist, oncourologist Mark Gadziyan said that the normal length of the penis is considered to be 12-16 centimeters. Average statistical parameters doctor named in his Telegram channel.

According to Gadzian, a penis of 13 to 15 centimeters in length in an erect state is considered average, while a penis of less than 9.5 to 10 centimeters is considered small. A large penis can be considered an organ of 16 to 18 centimeters, and a very large penis is considered to be 19 to 21 centimeters or more, Gadzian emphasized.

The doctor added that most often the penis has an upward curve. This is not something to worry about if the angle of the bend does not exceed 30 degrees. However, in some men the penis can bend slightly downwards. “It is possible to correct the curvature that interferes with normal sex, but only surgically,” the urologist explained.

