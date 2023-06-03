Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/03/2023 – 3:40 am

A Los Angeles urologist has made his patients the butt of a viral joke with a hilarious Instagram clip revealing the most bizarre things he’s been asked to pull out of a human’s ass.

Pool balls, toothbrush, glue bottle, markers and bottle cap topped the list made by urologist Joshua Gonzalez, who can be seen dancing in front of the nearly lost items.

“Gotta give up these well trained trauma surgeons,” he captioned the video of the errant fart objects.

Many of the doctor’s nearly 40,000 followers were quick to chime in on the conversation.

“I mean, at least most of them had the possibility to come back, but bottle caps?” commented one Instagram user.

“It is necessary to charge extra for the extraction area”, added another.

“Health professionals can write books about these funny experiences!” commented yet another, with another fan commenting: “As someone who worked in a [sala de emergência]… I can validate all of that.”

“Without lubrication, the delicate tissue inside the anus can tear, which can be painful and put you at risk for infection,” according to the clinic.

For those looking to explore the cavern of darkness, Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist Michelle Inkster explained that “whatever bacteria is there shouldn’t be a problem when you use a condom.”























