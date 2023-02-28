A 56-year-old Italian urologist posed as the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in order to recommend himself for a position work at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, one of the most important in the country.

The man called several managers of the medical center, whom he assured was the Italian president, to recommend an alleged grandson who worked as a doctor in the United States and wanted to return to Italy, local media revealed Thursday.

At first, the calls from the urologist, now accused by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office of identity theft and document falsification, had the desired effect, as he managed to schedule a job interview.

to that meeting the man arrived with a letter of recommendation, presumably sent from the Presidency of the Republic and with the signature of Mattarella.

In addition, his resume described an exceptional career with several research papers published in prestigious journals, studies in the US, and a master’s degree in hospital center management.

However, the plan began to fail when the hospital managers spoke with the heads of the urology department, who claimed to have also received calls from Mattarella himselfwhose alleged personal involvement in hiring the doctor drew attention.

When contacting the Quirinal, the Presidency of the Republic denied any link between Mattarella and the doctor, who also used his personal phone in the calls, so he could be easily identified by the Roman Prosecutor’s Office.

EFE