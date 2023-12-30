The most emblematic site of the protests that swept through Chile during the social outbreak of 2019 was Plaza Baquedano. Those who participated in the revolt began to call it Plaza Dignidad. At that time, many imagined that his name would change forever. In the center of that square, which is actually a roundabout, there was a monument to General Manuel Baquedano, a character neither loved nor hated, but on whose sculpture the celebration and the fury of the protesters ended up falling. He was climbed on, he was painted, he was dressed, and, at the height of his drunkenness, a gang in white overalls tried to take him down by sawing off his horse's shins. To prevent it from being destroyed, army personnel rescued it from there one night and since then its plinth has been empty. Just last Monday, December 18, the day after the plebiscite in which a proposal for a new constitution was rejected for the second time, a furtive work of art appeared on that pedestal (it remained a few hours) in which the long, thin map could be seen. from Chile turned into an ouroboros. According to the etymological dictionary, uroboro It is “a snake that is biting its tail, but that “It never finishes eating itself, because as it eats, its tail regenerates and it is a never-ending story.”

It is assumed that we were putting an end to a political cycle in our country, that the arrival of a new generation to the government would be accompanied by a new social pact attentive to the profound transformations that we have experienced at a global level since the end of the Cold War: the emergence of a virtual world where innovations occur in a dizzying and incessant manner, an ecological crisis of apocalyptic proportions, the feminist revolution, the recognition and multiplication of gender-generic identities, among others. It is assumed that we would build a broad agreement interested in other people's ideas, not a government program, but a general framework to which all of them should adhere, capable of guaranteeing the freedom of each individual to carry out their vital projects, without feeling alone and abandoned. It is assumed that we were faced with the challenge of generating a political system that could provide governability in these dispersed and turbulent times, where the parties of the 20th century have stopped representing the great majorities. Only a fool could expect that a contract like that would suddenly solve people's problems. Its purpose was to generate a shared horizon without its overly drawn contours, because reality surprises us as it happens and it would be excessive arrogance to limit it to the criteria of a moment, and so that the different solution proposals that coexist in a democratic society can put your arguments into play.

But none of this happened, and the confrontational logic of Twitter, of the opposing sides, of subduing the counterpart, prevailed. First the left did it and then the right, while to increasingly larger sectors of the population these categories seem foreign, something more similar to a costume than their daily clothing.

Instead of finding ourselves in an essential pact to face the future, when fifty years have passed since the coup d'état, in Chile history stutters. Wanting to leave behind the constitution born in dictatorship, after two frustrated constituent efforts, we return to the starting point. The same Constitution that 80% of Chileans decided to consider dead in 2020 is revived by default. It's not that I like it now; It happened that it was impossible for us to give birth to one to replace her. In all parts of the world it is very difficult to reach agreements. It is easier to unite against than for. Exactly the opposite of what was thought to happen when they were born, social networks have segmented rather than interrelated. They bring together similarities and their instantaneousness leaves little room for joint reflection. Disparaging your opponent requires much less effort than weighing their arguments, and in political logic the winning of votes at any price usually takes precedence. The immediate over the long term. Precisely the opposite of what a constituent agreement requires. Everything indicates that although our coexistence is experiencing very rapid changes, the political translation of them must be smoothed, in the best of cases, to a slow and gradual channeling, if we wish to protect democracy.

Sailors speak of “silly waters” when the waves collide with each other and there is no clear current in the sea. A new stage in Chilean politics was supposed to begin with Gabriel Boric, but Michelle Bachelet is already appearing again as a possible presidential card and those who look underwater suspect that Sebastián Piñera is waiting in hiding for the current leaders of his sector to bleed to death before go on stage The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup d'état, instead of concluding with joint learning and commitments regarding the defense and care of democracy and human rights, once again awakened discussions regarding the past, the figure of Salvador Allende and his Government, and quite a few even dared to claim Pinochet's dictatorship.

While everything changes around us, confusion reigns. The different blocks are internally split. In Parliament, each politician seems to think above all about his own re-election. The parties, for their part, no longer represent those social worlds for which they were once spokespersons. Since the end of the pandemic, the issue of security has displaced all those who gave rise to the constituent discussion. The progressive world seems to have no desirable and reliable path to propose. The environment, rather, seems conducive to authoritarian offers. Speed, perhaps the most typical condition of our time, does not always push us forward. When it threatens to get out of control, it's scary. Then on the plinth that excess emptied by wanting everything, the ouroboros appears.

See also Russia Russia's attack on Ukraine would have at least a few direct effects on Finland, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told HS Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_