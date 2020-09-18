Kangana Ranaut is very angry with Urmila Matondkar. Between you two, you are in the news these days. Though perhaps Urmila is not in the mood to pursue this. Urmila had called Kangana ‘Rudali’ in an interview. Now he says that if Kangana has felt bad in any way, then he is ready to apologize.

Urmila said, I will not become younger by apologizing

In another interview with a news portal, Urmila said that she had called Kangana ‘Rudali’ in a special context. And if they have felt this bad in any way, then they have nothing to apologize for. She said that she will not become small by apologizing.

Ram Gopal Varma said this to Urmila Matondkar after Kangana Ranaut’s ‘soft porn star’

Why does someone use Victim Card again and again

Urmila said that he used that word only because he does not understand why a person is playing the Victim card again and again. They feel that anyone can do this.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet- When Urmila called me prostitute, where was the fame? Sunny Leone also targeted

Kangana called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’

The dispute between Kangana and Urmila started when Urmila said on Kangana’s Maharashtra and drug comment that she should start with her state, Himachal Pradesh. Angry at this, Kangana in an interview to Times Now called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. Kangana’s statement was widely criticized on social media.