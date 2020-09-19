Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar (Urmila Matondkar) ruled millions of hearts due to her performance. Urmila worked with almost every major producer-director and actor in the 90s. But director Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Rangeela’ proved to be a milestone for his career. Even today Urmila is remembered for her performance in this film. By the way, ‘Rangeela’ girl Urmila Matondkar had started her career as a child artist. Very few people know that Urmila started her career in the year 1980 with the Marathi film ‘Jakol’ of Shri Ram Implement. Urmila’s age at that time was 6 years.

Then 3 years later i.e. in the year 1983, he was seen in the film ‘Masoom’ and in this film too, Urmila’s acting was highly praised. In 1989, Urmila acted in the Malayalam film ‘Chanakyan’ with Kamal Haasan as the lead actress and Urmila’s film was a super hit at the box office. After earning a lot of name in South Cinema, Urmila worked in the film ‘Narasimha’ with Sunny Deol and ‘Miracle’ with Shahrukh Khan, and then there was a mode in her life that made her look. Urmila was brought into the list of Bollywood’s top actress.

We are talking about Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Rangeela’. Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff along with Urmila Matondkar were in the film in this film. This film took Urmila’s career to new heights. ‘Rangeela’ became a super hit and Urmila became a star overnight. This film not only made Urmila’s career but also included director Ram Gopal Varma in the list of hit directors. After ‘Rangila’, Urmila made Ram Gopal Varma’s films ‘Mast’, ‘Satya’, ‘Pyar Tune Kya’ Worked in brilliant films like Kiya ‘,’ Races’, ‘Kaun’, ‘Junglee’, ‘Bhoot’ and ‘Ek Hasina’ and Urmila’s work was highly praised in all these films. During that time discussions of Urmila and Ram Gopal Varma’s affair also started.

According to sources, Ram Gopal Varma did not have much friends in the industry. At the same time, due to the association of Urmila’s name with Ram Gopal Varma, many of the big film makers of Bollywood shied away from casting Urmila in their film. Then came a time when Ramu also stopped making films about Urmila, after which Urmila completely disappeared from the film industry. After saying goodbye to Bollywood, Urmila married Mohsin Akhtar Mir, 10 years younger than her, in the year 2016. Mohsin is a businessman.