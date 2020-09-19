The war between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar is not taking the name of the end. Recently, Urmila had targeted Kangana over the drug issue. He had said that Kangana’s home state of Himachal is a stronghold of drugs and they should start its fight from there. He also said that it is not necessary that every person who speaks outcry is telling the truth. After this, Kangana responded by calling Urmila a soft porn star. However, many celebs supported Urmila after Kangana’s statement. Now Urmila has thanked the people who supported her.

Urmila tweeted, ‘My thanks to the real people of India and the fair, respected media who supported me. This is your victory against fake trolls and propaganda. Thank you all. It is known that Urmila was supported by many Bollywood celebs including Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma after Kangana’s soft porn star comments about Urmila Matondkar.

Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda.

Deeply touched..humbled 🙏🏼#JaiHind – Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 18, 2020

Urmila recently responded to Kangana’s soft porn star comment. He said that Kangana should name those who take drugs in the industry. If Kangana does this, then I will be the first woman who will ‘thumbs up’ for this information of hers. You have to decide, do you have to play a Victim card continuously and repeatedly say that I am a Victim, a Victim, a Victim? If Kangana knew everything then why did she remain silent before, why is she coming forward and speaking?

Recently, director Ram Gopal Varma, supporting Urmila, tweeted, ‘I don’t want to argue with anyone using the wrong words. I believe that Urmila Matondkar has proved her talent by playing a complex role in films like Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi.