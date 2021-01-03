The verbal war has started once again between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar. Recently, Urmila has bought a new office in Mumbai for Rs 3 crores, which Kangana took a dig at them. Now Urmila has given a befitting reply to Kangana. He openly challenged Kangana and said that you tell me the time and place, I will reach with all my documents.

Urmila has shared a video of her on Twitter in which she says, “Namaskar, Kangana ji, I have heard what you think is high about me. Rather the whole country has heard. Today I want to tell you in front of the whole country that the place and time should be extended to you. I will definitely come there with all my documents. ”

“These documents are not very big in 2011, but after the hard work of 25-30 years of career, the flat I bought in Andheri will have its papers.” The one I sold in the first week of March will also have papers. And against the money that I bought from the office with my hard earned money, it will also have papers. These are all the transactions that took place years before I joined politics. I definitely want to show you this.

He further said, “Instead, I want a small thing that your government has given you the money of millions of taxpayers like you. Because you promised them that you have the names of many people that you want to give to NCB. So all I want is for you to bring that list. I look forward to your reply. Till then Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra and Ganpati Bappa Morya. ”

Kangana taunted Urmila Matondkar by tweeting

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Dear Urmila Matondkar, I built a house with my own hard work, the Congress is breaking even. In truth, only 25-30 cases have been started by making BJP happy. I wish I were as intelligent as you, would have made the Congress happy, how stupid am I, no? ‘