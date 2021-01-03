Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the headlines for her outrageous statements. She continues to target celebs over many issues. Now he has once again attacked Urmila Matondkar. Actually, Urmila is being told that after joining the political party Shiv Sena, she has bought a property for her office in Mumbai. Its price is being said to be 3 crores. Reacting to this, Kangana said that I wish I was as smart as you.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Dear Urmila Matondkar, I built a house with my own hard work, the Congress is breaking even. In truth, only 25-30 cases have been started by making BJP happy. I wish I were as intelligent as you, would have made the Congress happy, how stupid am I, no? ‘

Let me tell you that there was a fierce battle between Kangana and Urmila on Twitter last year. Kangana even called Urmila a soft porn star. In response to this, Urmila said that Kangana should name those people who take drugs in the industry. If Kangana does this, then I will be the first woman who will ‘thumbs up’ for her information. You have to decide, do you have to play the Victim card continuously and repeatedly say that I am a Victim, a Victim, a Victim? If Kangana knew everything then why did she remain silent before, now why are she coming forward and speaking?

Apart from this, Urmila had targeted Kangana over the drugs issue. He had said that Kangana’s home state Himachal is a stronghold of drugs and they should start its fight from there. He also said that it is not necessary that every person who speaks outcry is telling the truth.