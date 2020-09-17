Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut had recently said about Urmila – ‘She is not known for acting but for soft porn. They can get tickets, so why can’t I get tickets? Urmila did not like this thing of Kangana at all. Now in such a situation, she has asked Kangana to name the Bollywood actress who takes drugs and that too with evidence. Let us tell you that recently Urmila has questioned Kangana during one of her interviews and said – ‘Why do they have problems with everyone in Bollywood?’.

Not only this, Urmila further said that – it is better to discredit the entire Bollywood by revealing the names of the stars who are part of the drug mafia. I really want Kangana to expose them by taking her name. By doing this, she will do us a favor.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been very angry since Bisi broke her office. By the way, the Panga Queen has made many people victims of her anger. But now Kangana is facing the actress Urmila Matondkar. Yes, recently Urmila had supported Kangana Ranaut, supporting Jaya Bachchan, after which Kangana Ranaut had called Urmila Matondkar to be ‘Soft Porn Star’. Urmila’s counterattack did not stop here at Kangana. He further said that- ‘You have been working in the film industry for the last 10 years, but now you started having problems with people here. Why do you always play Victim Card?