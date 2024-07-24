Iñigo Urkullu, Lehendakari for the last 12 years and removed from politics since he handed over the baton to Imanol Pradales (PNV) just a month ago, has decided to lead a European project that will promote the defence of the interests of the entire Atlantic arc, including northern Portugal. The former Basque president will preside over the newly created Bask Atlantik foundation, which will be involved in the dissemination of the founding democratic values ​​of the European Union project and in the promotion of the entire Atlantic axis as a macro-region.

Urkullu had already announced that his future would not be linked to institutions or Basque politics. Nor was it among his wishes to join the private sector. According to some media outlets on Wednesday, the former lehendakari will assume the presidency of a new Europeanist foundation that will try to defend the presence of the regions that form the Cantabrian coast in EU decisions.

During his term at the head of the Basque Government, between 2012 and 2024, Urkullu has stood out as a staunch defender of the Atlantic macro-region. To this end, in March 2023 he held a meeting at the headquarters of Ajuria Enea with the presidents of the four coastal communities of the Cantabrian Sea, all of them of different political colours. Alfonso Rueda (PP), president of the Xunta; the socialist Adrián Barbón (Asturias) and Miguel Ángel Revilla (Regionalist Party of Cantabria), in addition to Urkullu, joined their voices in favour of the creation of the Atlantic Euroregion, a project that was born in 1989 and that pursues transnational cooperation (it includes the north of Portugal and the west of France) to “face the challenges of human, social, cultural, economic and environmental development of the Atlantic space”, according to its ideology.

Bask Atlantik, the new foundation that Urkullu will chair and whose creation is expected at the end of this year, is moving in that direction. The details of the aforementioned public-private body are not yet known, although its board of trustees is expected to include around twenty entities, including university rectors, businessmen and executives linked to innovation. The former general secretary of the European Union and External Action of the Basque Government, Marian Elorza, will be one of the people who will form part of the aforementioned foundation.

Bask Atlantic’s philosophy fits with one of the concerns and aspirations that Urkullu has expressed during his time as lehendakari: a greater presence of the regions in EU decisions. After learning of this decision, the president of the PNV of Bizkaia, Itxaso Atutxa, said that it is “good news”, because it means that the last lehendakari will continue to contribute “his wisdom, ways of doing things and capacity for the good of this country”.

Atutxa stressed that, when he was at the head of the Basque Government, and even when he had responsibilities within the PNV, “Europe has always been one of Urkullu’s favourite issues”, both in the economic sphere and in that of values: “With all his experience and the numerous relationships he has cultivated”, said the nationalist leader, Urkullu will facilitate the creation of “spaces for dialogue” and will open “a way for contributions from the different agents at a European level” through Bask Atlantik. “I believe that Your contribution can be enriching“, it is finished.

The president of the Basque employers’ association Confebask, Tamara Yagüe, welcomed Urkullu’s decision: “He continues to be an asset to Euskadi and will do a good job.” And the mayor of Bilbao, Juan Mari Aburto (PNV), was pleased that the former lehendakari was going to preside over a pro-European foundation because during his time as Basque leader “he made European construction a foundation of his political work.”