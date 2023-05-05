Friday, May 5, 2023
Urkinta | Krp: There are no indications of data abuse in Hus-urkinna

May 5, 2023
in World Europe
The Central Criminal Police continues the investigation related to the Hus case, but according to the KRP, so far there have been no indications of personal data being forwarded.

Central Criminal Police (krp) announces that it will continue the preliminary investigation of a data protection offense related to searches made from the population information system and Husi’s patient information system.

So far, no circumstances have emerged in the preliminary investigation, based on which it could be concluded that personal data was passed on or otherwise used.

At the end of April, Hus announced that it had dismissed an employee suspected of a serious data security breach.

It is a bookkeeper who handled customer invoicing at Hus, who is suspected of extracting people’s private information from the population information system and Hus’ patient information systems without justification.

MTV News according to the employee is a dual citizen of Finland and Russia.

Read more: SK: The health information of a minister in Marini’s government was hacked in the Hus corporation

KRP’s hundreds of searches have been made.

Suomen Kuvalehti said on Thursday that a minister in Marini’s government has also been targeted. The identity of the minister is not known to HS.

According to SK, the protection police, the central criminal police and the government organized a separate press conference for the members of the government regarding the incident.

