This morning, Urk fishermen rescued a British kayaker from a buoy in the Le Colbart bank in the Channel. The man said he had left Dover, England, on October 15. A few days ago he would have capsized, after which he would have climbed on the buoy. To sustain himself, the man ate seaweed, crabs, and mussels that were attached to the buoy. That reports Omroep Flevoland.

