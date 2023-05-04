Urjala | The old home industry school was destroyed in a fire

A fire broke out in the old home industry school on Thursday afternoon. The fire destroyed two large disused buildings.

600 square meters an old home industry school was destroyed in a fire on Thursday in Pirkanmaa, Urjala. In addition, the adjacent 450-square-meter building was destroyed.

When the rescue service arrived, the larger building was already in open flames, says the fire marshal of the Pirkanmaa situation center Tomi-Pekka Olkkonen.

“The eaves of the second building were about to catch fire when the first unit arrived,” says Olkkonen.

In addition, the fire had spread to the terrain. As of early Thursday evening, the rescue service had no definite information about whether anyone was inside the buildings at the time of the fire. However, according to Olkkonen, the suspicion is that there was no one inside. The buildings had been decommissioned.

The rescue service was alerted to Astalantie at around 1:40 p.m. At the initial stage, 20 units of the rescue service were fighting the fire.

Emergency services was able to contain the wildfire quickly. It took hours to put out the building fires. Both old buildings were wooden. The buildings were completely destroyed, except for the additional wing of the smaller building.

At seven in the evening, the extinguishing work was over and the fire area was being moved to follow-up monitoring.

The situation did not cause any major smoke damage to the environment. The extinguishing works can affect the quality of water in the nearby area, because water was pumped in cubes for the extinguishing works. The extinguishing waters flow to some extent into nearby streams in the terrain.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire. The rescue service is not going to assess whether the fire was started on purpose.