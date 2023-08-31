Of Chiara Daina

a very widespread problem, which leads to using diapers without talking to the doctor. There are several effective solutions (even in prevention)

The involuntary loss of urine

they are not a natural consequence of aging. But it is a disabling problem, more frequent in the elderly, for which the help of a urologist or gynecologist (expert in urology) must be sought.

Women don't tell In the vast majority of cases urinary incontinence curable and sanitary pads must only be a temporary remedy while awaiting the effect of adequate treatment, stated Vincenzo Li Marzi, urologist at the Careggi hospital in Florence and president of the Italian Society of Urodynamics. To suffer from the disorder are beyond 5 million Italian adultsmainly women (20 to 40%), in a ratio of 2 to 1 with men. This is because the risk factors in women are greater: Pregnancy and childbirth weaken the pelvic floor muscles, which support the entire urinary and genital tract, and menopause, due to the drop in estrogen causes an atrophy of the urogenital tissues, explains Marco Torella, gynecologist in charge of the pelvic floor center at the Vanvitelli University Hospital in Naples and president of the Italian Association of Gynecological Urology. In men, the problem occurs mainly after the total removal of the prostate due to cancer – continues Li Marzi -. The gland, located under the bladder, helps to control the flow of urine. Even its enlargement can solicit the involuntary contraction of the bladder. When the problem occurs, men panic and immediately seek medical attention, while women keep it hidden out of embarrassment or they think it's normal, accustomed to vaginal secretions, although it is a condition that heavily affects social and couple life.

The three forms There are three forms. Incontinence by effort, following a deficiency of the urine containment system. It is enough to sneeze, cough, laugh, lift a weight, stand up, for there to be an involuntary release of pee – clarifies Li Marzi -. The one from urgency, determined by an impelling stimulus that cannot be held, usually due to an alteration of the transmission of the nerve signal or of the function of the bladder muscle. Finally, that mixedin which one of the two forms generally prevails.

The first treatments As far as treatments are concerned, first of all the transient disturbance caused by possible drug interactions or urinary tract infections, such as cystitis, must be excluded, by performing urine tests, urine cultures and vaginal or urethral swabs – specifies Torella -. If, on the other hand, incontinence is stable, they are prescribed for women strengthening exercises of the pelvic floor associated with pharmacological therapy. In case of failure, surgery is resorted to. The exercise form is corrected by inserting a small strip of synthetic material in the middle of the urethra or by injecting volumizing substances to narrow the urethral duct from which urine comes out. The emergency one, with injections of botulinum toxin to block the involuntary contractions of the bladder or with the implantation of a pacemaker, at the level of the sacrum, to modulate the impulses of the nervous system. Even in men – concludes Li Marzi – incontinence is fought with the rehabilitation of the pelvic muscles, drugs and a change in habits, such as distributing the intake of liquids throughout the day, not holding the pee for long, treating constipation, avoid smoking and caffeine because they stimulate the activity of the bladder.

Surgery If the problem does not go away, in the strain forms, surgical intervention is performed by applying a prosthesis under the urethra (as in women, ed) and more rarely, in severe cases, an artificial sphincter to prevent urine loss. After the diagnosis, before recovering well-being with treatments, the specialist prescribes absorbent diapers or underpants, to be collected at the pharmacy, reimbursed by the National Health Service.

What to do to avoid problems To prevent urinary incontinence important to follow one healthy lifestyleat all stages of life. Overweight, sedentary lifestyle, strenuous physical exertion, diabetes and smoking are among the risk factors warns Marco Torella, president of the Italian Association of Gynecological Urology. Here are some good rules. It is recommended for both women and men to keep the pelvic floor muscles trained, which close the pelvis and support the organs located inside it, i.e. the bladder, rectum and uterus, for example through the method pilates and other exercises at home that can initially be taught by trained physiotherapists and midwives – says Torella -. All women during pregnancy and after childbirth, two events that traumatize the endopelvic muscle fibers, should access a pelvic rehabilitation program. well, then, introduce a normal amount of liquids per day, approximately 2 litersto promote a normal diuresis, pee at least every 3 hours, even in the absence of a stimulusand And

avoid spicy foods, excessive doses of coffee, chocolate, tea, tomatoes which can lead to bladder irritation.