Uriel Antuna He admitted his surprise at not being called up by Javier Aguirre to the Mexican national team and the fact that the new player of the Tigres UANL Club was not called up could have been due to his recent instability that they had him on the bench of the Cruz Azul Football Club with the possibility of leaving for Greece, however, he ended up staying, but ended up changing teams by signing with the felines.
In this way, the player stated that he will continue working to be considered later by the new coach of the tricolor in this new stage towards the 2026 World Cup.
“Whether I’m in the Tri or not, I’ll be at the service of the National Team. I’ve said that I’ll be just another fan supporting Mexico.”
– Uriel Antuna.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“If the coach hasn’t called me today, he has his opinions and I will always support and back the decisions of the coaches. We all want the same objective,” said the youth player from La Laguna.
He also assured that what he does in his new stage in San Nicolás de los Garza will put him back on the radar and give him an opportunity to show his worth.
“What each player has to do with his club is what gives him the chance to be called up to the national team,” he said.
#Uriel #Antunas #response #called #Mexican #national #team
Leave a Reply