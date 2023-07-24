Blue Cross it is bad and bad. The cement team has had a terrible performance at the start of the 2023 Opening of Liga MX and complicated their classification to the next stage of the League Cup after falling before inter miami on the first day of the binational tournament. The team led by Ricardo Ferretti is going through a bad run and it is hard to see where the team can improve in the short term.
La Máquina Celeste has been characterized this start of the season by its defensive fragility and its ineffectiveness in attack. Against Las Garzas, the capital team got tired of generating options up front, but they paid dearly for the lack of forcefulness of their forwards.
The set of La Noria will play against atlanta united next Saturday, July 29 and in this duel his pass to the next round of the League Cup. The Mexican team has to beat The Five Stripes club yes or yes if it wants to transcend in the tournament and it has to do so by a significant difference.
The future is not bright for Cruz Azul. In this context, Uriel Antuna, one of the few players who have lived up to the team, offered statements about the difficult moment the Machine is going through.
Antuna, who spent part of the summer focused on the Mexican National Team, spoke about Cruz Azul’s bad moment and stated that the team has no choice but to get to work to get out of the pothole they are in.
“Nothing, shut your mouth and work, there’s no other choice, we’re all together. Players, coaching staff, management, and nothing, we all got in together and we all have to get ahead”
– Uriel Antuna
Cruz Azul is in last place in the general table of the Apertura 2023 and lost in an incredible way against Inter Miami. The Machine will have to work hard to get out of the bad moment they are in.
