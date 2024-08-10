On Friday, August 9, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., the Cruz Azul Sky Machine faced Orlando City, for the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the Leagues CUP 2024.
The match between the Liga MX squad and the team from the MLSended 0-0, so everything was decided on the penalty spot. Both teams missed their first penalty attempt, however, they scored the rest of their shots with precision and everything went to sudden death.
In that instance, Kevin Mier and Uriel Antuna dressed as heroes, and thus Cruz Azul advanced to the round of 16 in the Leagues CUP 2024, in a match that was more difficult than expected.
Uriel Antuna’s great penalty kick that qualifies Cruz Azul for the round of 16 of the 2024 CUP Leagues:
The round of 16 will take place between August 12 and 13. If the cement workers are eliminated at that stage, their match scheduled for Friday, August 23, 2024, against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, could be brought forward.
If they advance to the final, however, this game would be postponed, as the duel for the absolute championship of the Leagues CUP is scheduled for Sunday, August 25, 2024.
