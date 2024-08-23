The novel ended between Uriel AntunaCruz Azul and the AEK Athensafter all summer there was talk of the player’s possible departure to Greek football, he will finally remain in the Máquina Celeste at least until the end of the year, after his transfer did not materialize following poor negotiations with the Greek team.
For this reason, since the beginning of the 2024 Apertura Tournament and participation in Leagues Cup 2024there was a decline in the football level of the ‘Sorcerer‘, well Martin Anselmi He was taken from the starting line-up and that diminished his play, however, in the last few matches his change of attitude has been noticed between the two and little by little the player is taking on his leading role.
The possibility of leaving disconnected the player, however, with his permanence in the team, the intention of Martin Anselmi is that he recovers his best version and can form a good duo with Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Although the player recently became a father for the third time, Antuna He made the decision to join the Máquina for the Matchday 5 game against Club Querétaro, a complicated situation, since no one would have agreed if he had wanted to take a few days to be with his family.
For this reason, the message he has left is that he is focused on recovering his sporting rhythm, taking into account that last semester he was one of the individual scoring champions and that currently the team needs to stay at the top of the general classification.
This Friday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m., the Celeste team will visit La Corregidora in search of regaining the lead in the general table.
