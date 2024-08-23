DOUBLE HAPPINESS 👏👏 Uriel Antuna 🇲🇽 is celebrating his birthday and if that were not enough, he is also celebrating the birth of his third child 👨🏻‍🍼. What a great day for El Brujo! pic.twitter.com/5HIx3h0zzo

— juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) August 22, 2024