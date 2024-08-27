The transfer market is about to close and with this, the bombs in Liga MX are starting to explode. One of them was Uriel Antuna, a Cruz Azul player who would now be leaving La Máquina, but not to emigrate to Europe as previously mentioned.
According to information from TUDN, the top scorer of the last tournament in Mexican soccer will sign with Tigres UANL.
According to the information, Antuna has already traveled to Monterrey to appear with the feline club ahead of Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura.
La Máquina was exploring the possibility of getting rid of one of its stars as his contract was about to expire. Also, the player had no intention of renewing, so economically speaking it was best to take advantage of him now and not let him go for free in six months.
Tigres becomes the sixth team in Uriel Antuna’s career (Santos, Groningen, LA Galaxy, Chivas and Cruz Azul). At 27 years of age, he still has a long way to go and with the Sultana del Norte, he can shine.
His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is 6.5 million euros. However, there is no information on the cost of this transfer. Likewise, there is no report that Cruz Azul is looking to replace him in these last days of football.
#Uriel #Antuna #leaves #Cruz #Azul #Europe #signs #Tigres
