The regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament is nearing completion. In the absence of just one match, Club Deportivo Guadalajara is having a great closing of the tournament under the command of Richard Chain as technical director, while Deportivo Cruz Azul is closing with poor results.
In such a way that, pending the last date, the Celestial Machine is in sixth position with 24 points and only one step below is the Sacred Flock with 23 points in seventh position.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
It was through Twitter that ‘The Wizard‘ retweet an account of an amateur user of the Noria set, where he wrote a description about the case of the exchange between Uriel Antuna Y Robert Alvarado.
Given that with the good display in recent games of ‘The lice‘, the rojiblancos fans have expressed their joy over the exchange between the players, since Alvarado is being more productive than it was Antuna in the Guadalajara box.
Situation that seemed appropriate to him to manifest the superiority of the Machine from each perspective and that is that the current situation of the Herd, which is going through a good time, does not overcome the bad step of the Machine.
That way, Uriel Antuna He did not hesitate to retweet as he felt supported by a fan and, in turn, sent a message to the Atletico fans who could still be resentful of his departure from the club.
On the last day of the regular phase, both institutions will seek to enter the Liguilla directly, Chivas will visit Necaxa, while Cruz Azul will face America at the Azteca Stadium.
#Uriel #Antuna #assures #celestial #fans #support #attacks #chivahermanos
Leave a Reply