He uric acid It is a chemical compound that is formed as a result of the breakdown of purines found in food and can also be produced by the body.

Uric acid is usually broken down in the body and is excreted in the urine; however, in some people, the uric acid it accumulates in the body, which can lead to the formation of urate crystals in joints and other tissues.

Gout is a disease that occurs in people who have high levels of uric acid in their blood, a condition known as hyperuricemiawhich leads to the formation of urate crystals in the joints, generating intense pain, redness, swelling and tenderness in the affected joints.

treatment of gout and uric acidusually include dietary changes, reduction in alcohol intake, medications to control pain and inflammation during acute attacks, and medications to lower blood sugar levels. uric acid in the long term and prevent the formation of crystals.

One of the changes in the diet that can serve to reduce uric acid and gout is to add red fruits to food. According to a publication in the American Heart Association’s scientific journal “Circulation,” eat three or more servings of strawberries and blueberries a week.

These portions would help to facilitate the elimination of waste substances such as uric acid, reducing joint inflation and kidney damage.

Strawberries and blueberries contain anti-inflammatory compounds, such as flavonoids. These compounds can help reduce inflammation in the body, which can be beneficial for people with inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis.

Are fruit they are rich in antioxidants, such as anthocyanins and vitamin C. Antioxidants help protect the body’s cells against oxidative stress and free radical damage, which can play a role in the progression of arthritis and gout.

What foods to avoid if you have uric acid or gout

If you have elevated uric acid or gout, it is advisable to avoid or limit the intake of certain foods that can increase uric acid levels in the body or trigger gout attacks. These foods include:

Red meat and offal: Red meat, such as beef, pork, and lamb, as well as organ meats (liver, kidney, heart, etc.), are rich in purines, which break down into uric acid. Limiting your intake can help control uric acid levels.

Seafood: Some shellfish, such as anchovies, sardines, mussels, shrimp, and scallops, contain high levels of purines. It is advisable to reduce their consumption or avoid them completely.

internal organs of animals: The internal organs of animals, such as the liver and kidneys, are particularly high in purines and should be avoided or eaten in moderation.

Alcohol: Alcohol can increase the production of uric acid and hinder its elimination by the kidneys. It is recommended to limit or avoid alcohol consumption, especially beer, which has been associated with an increased risk of gout.

Sugary drinks: Sugary drinks, such as sodas and processed juices, may be linked to an increased risk of gout. In addition, it has been observed that excessive consumption of fructose, a type of sugar present in many processed products, can increase uric acid levels. It is preferable to opt for water, infusions or natural juices without added sugar.

Foods rich in purines: In addition to the red meat and shellfish mentioned above, other purine-rich foods should also be limited, such as legumes (lentils, chickpeas, beans), spinach, mushrooms, anchovies, and canned sardines.