Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Uribe and Giraldo, without lights in Junior: back for Millonarios?

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

New Junior jerseys

Daniel Giraldo (left) and Fernando Uribe (right), with the Junior shirts.

Photo:

Twitter: @juniorclubSA

Daniel Giraldo (left) and Fernando Uribe (right), with the Junior shirts.

The players are not convincing in the Barranquilla team.

Fernando Uribe and Daniel Giraldo, two players who left Millonarios for this season and they arrived as stellar signings to Junior, they have not been able to consolidate this semester in the coastal team.

See also  Why Álvaro González can continue in the executive committee of the FCF?

With the passing of the months, both players have been relegated to the substitute bench of the Barranquilla team. While Uribe suffers from physical problems, Giraldo does not seem to fully convince coach Juan Cruz Real.

Back to Millionaires?

Regarding the future of the two players, the journalist Fabio Poveda revealed on the ‘Spectacular Sports’ program that the board of the coastal club would find them a team for next season, as well as other members of the current squad.

Giraldo and Uribe arrived in 2022 and have a one-year contract, which is why, according to the journalist, “they will respect their contract.”

Thus, two solutions are proposed: “Either they are looking for a team (transfer) or they would reach an agreement so that they would not continue in the second semester.”

It is already speculated that one of them could find a solution by returning to Millonarios, the team in which both were figures.

See also  Millionaires: a lot of 'touch touch' and of that, nothing...

FOOTBALL REDACTION

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Uribe #Giraldo #lights #Junior #Millonarios

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

NFL: Daniel Jones declares himself healthy and ready for the 2022 season with the Giants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.