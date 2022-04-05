Uribe and Giraldo, without lights in Junior: back for Millonarios?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Giraldo (left) and Fernando Uribe (right), with the Junior shirts.
Daniel Giraldo (left) and Fernando Uribe (right), with the Junior shirts.
The players are not convincing in the Barranquilla team.
April 04, 2022, 10:26 PM
Fernando Uribe and Daniel Giraldo, two players who left Millonarios for this season and they arrived as stellar signings to Junior, they have not been able to consolidate this semester in the coastal team.
With the passing of the months, both players have been relegated to the substitute bench of the Barranquilla team. While Uribe suffers from physical problems, Giraldo does not seem to fully convince coach Juan Cruz Real.
Back to Millionaires?
Regarding the future of the two players, the journalist Fabio Poveda revealed on the ‘Spectacular Sports’ program that the board of the coastal club would find them a team for next season, as well as other members of the current squad.
Giraldo and Uribe arrived in 2022 and have a one-year contract, which is why, according to the journalist, “they will respect their contract.”
Thus, two solutions are proposed: “Either they are looking for a team (transfer) or they would reach an agreement so that they would not continue in the second semester.”
It is already speculated that one of them could find a solution by returning to Millonarios, the team in which both were figures.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
