Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority urged parents to educate children about using bicycles in the places designated for them with safety and security requirements.

This comes as part of the “Safe” campaign aimed at educating the community about the dangers of leaving children for long periods of time without supervision, and raising the level of community awareness of the importance of enhancing children’s safety during the use of streets, sidewalks, parks, pedestrian paths, places and times of cycling.

Abu Dhabi Police affirmed its constant interest in educating the community about everything that enhances the protection of children from the dangers, especially the consequences of children using roads and pedestrian paths without an escort, and warned of the negative effects resulting from bad companions, pointing to the importance of the role of parents in educating their children and following up on their relationships with others.

She stressed the need not to leave children alone in parks, public places and markets, and the consequences of child neglect on the child himself, the family and society, explaining serious examples of neglect, including watching young children ride a single bicycle designated for the use of one child only, and crossing main streets without any supervision. Of adults, and children do not take any preventive measures related to health and safety, such as wearing a helmet and using reflective stickers, in addition to observing children using bicycles in public places, during the late hours of the night, which may pose a threat to their safety.

She explained that the progress, development and stability of societies is a reflection of good and serious families that are aware of their responsibility towards raising their children, educating them, and guiding them according to values, principles and virtuous morals, stressing that the best way to educate is for parents to be a good example to their young ones even in the smallest actions and focus on their actions in front of children, and to deal with kindness and kindness in Guidance and direction, activating the language of dialogue, strengthening the relationship and understanding, and educating with reward and punishment, and avoiding violence and its negative effects.

She pointed out that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi provides advanced infrastructure and recreational facilities, sports lanes for pedestrians, and safe and extended paths for cycling enthusiasts, designed according to the highest international standards that guarantee comfort and safety for its users.

The campaign uses a variety of means to reach its target audience (community, parents, and children), including: social media platforms, radio and television, print and electronic newspapers, advertising spaces in public places, text messages, parents’ platform, and mall events.