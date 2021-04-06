The Financial Stability Report prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) points out some of the “risks” that, in its opinion, loom over the sector world banking once the post-crisis recovery begins. The agency admits that after a year of numerous millionaire stimuli, companies – and to a lesser extent households- they arrive “over-indebted” to face a new stage of growth. And among all of them there are notable “differences” due to their different risk profiles, which is why he advocates “acting to avoid a legacy of vulnerabilities«. It is something »imperative«, insists in the document published this Tuesday.

What is implicitly referred to by the body, whose managing director is Kristalina GeorgievaIt is the possibility that delinquencies will skyrocket when the stimulus measures and also those for the protection of families and companies end. In the case of Spain continues the moratorium for which the most vulnerable groups have been able to defer the payment of most of their loans (both mortgages and consumer loans). Although the end of this protective umbrella can raise the defaults with the risk that this can entail for financial institutions.

The IMF maintains that the measures taken so far, although good, “may have unintended consequences.” And he explains that “the taking of excessive risks in the markets is contributing to exaggerated valuations and, if they are not addressed, the growing financial vulnerabilities can turn into structural problems” for institutions. The objective is that this crisis, of health origin, but of an economic nature, don’t turn into another financial recession like it did a decade ago: «It is necessary to avoid that the pandemic represents a threat to the world financial system “, indicates the financial report.

One of the doubts that the IMF raises in this periodic document, which it publishes together with the update of the world economic forecasts, is how the recovery will affect the granting of credits. In fact, he wonders “to what extent they will continue to extend credit during the recovery.” Credit demand is expected to “pick up once the recovery gains momentum, especially where it has been weakest.” However, the body itself confirms that in most countries, bank credit analysts do not foresee a relaxation of the rules on loans. ‘The gradual withdrawal of support policies could have a significant impact on some banks, probably negatively affecting their willingness to make loans «, aim.

In addition, he insists on the idea that the bank does not distribute dividends in a generalized way, as it did until March 2020, to “preserve” its financial stability. It indicates that «restrictions on the distribution of capital must be maintained, or only gradually attenuate in countries that overcome the pandemic «. In addition, he advocates stress testing banks to ensure that they “remain” well capitalized.