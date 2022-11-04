Drama in Palermo, accompanied by parents in hospital, one-year-old child loses his life after his arrival: investigations underway

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred yesterday, Thursday 3 November, in Palermo. A one year old baby he lost his life after arriving at the hospital. The doctors were unable to do anything to save his life, but they could only ascertain his death.

The affair has upset the whole community and given the dynamics of the facts, the hospital staff decided to alert the police, who are now standing investigating about the disappearance of the little one.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place yesterday, Thursday 3 November. Precisely at the hospital Villa Sofiawhich is located in Palermo.

From what has emerged so far, the parents had first called the ambulance, urging even his arrival. But tired of waiting at home, they decided to accompany the little one alone.

The aim was precisely not to waste precious minutes, also to be able to save his life. The child apparently accused of serious respiratory crises and when he arrived at the hospital, he was already in cardio-circulatory arrest.

Doctors tried to revive him, but they quickly realized that saving him was impossible. In fact, they had no choice but to see her heartbreaking death.

Investigations for the one-year-old child who died in hospital

The hospital staff, as usual in this episode, decided to contact the carabinieri. The latter are currently at work to understand what really happened.

They searched the family home which is located in via Del Bersagliere, in Palermo. The purpose is precisely to reconstruct exactly what happened, to understand why the little one arrived in those conditions in the hospital.

The little body of the baby, for now it is in the morgue, available to the judicial authorities. The PM on duty will now have to decide whether to dispose or not the autopsy. There will be further updates on the affair.