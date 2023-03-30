Home page politics

Kiev – According to its spokesman Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force of Ukraine “urgently” needs modern combat aircraft. “Neither Polish nor Czech Migs help us, nor do Mirages or Tornados,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian television. While the Migs received from neighbors are a welcome and necessary reinforcement, what Ukraine needs is fourth-generation multirole fighters, such as the US F-16. Since the training of pilots and ground staff on these machines is “not an easy process”, a decision “as soon as possible yesterday” would be necessary.

Meanwhile, Spain wants to deliver ten older Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, but has ruled out sending fighter jets. Defense Secretary Margarita Robles said the first six tanks would be delivered in two weeks.

The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar has for the first time given concrete insights into the losses of the armed forces. Accordingly, the number of dead on the Russian side is significantly higher than on the Ukrainian side. “There are days in the East when the ratio of casualties (fatalities) is 1 to 10,” she shared on Telegram. “Of course, that’s not the case every day, and the average ratio is lower, but still.”

The Ukrainian military has not yet provided any information on its own losses since the war began more than a year ago. On the other hand, a daily statistic is published with the alleged losses of the Russian military. According to this, the Russian armed forces have so far suffered over 172,000 deaths. The Russian military, for its part, does not provide any information on its own losses. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace estimated Russian casualties in the dead and wounded at around 220,000 on Wednesday Sky News reported.

After the repeated Russian attacks with so-called kamikaze drones on Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian military wants to pay back in the same coin. The secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, announced counterattacks with his own drones, which he said were combined in a “Ukrainian swarm Mathias Rust” – in memory of the German Kremlin pilot. There are already “several thousand drones with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers,” Danilow claimed on Twitter. (cs/dpa)