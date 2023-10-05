You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walking at the US Congress
The president noted that ‘Ukraine’s key priority’ is ‘strengthening air defense.’
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky announced this Thursday on his social networks his arrival in Granada to participate in the summit of leaders of the European Political Community and the EU that is celebrated within the framework of the Spanish presidency of the European Union (EU).
“I have arrived in Granada, Spain, to participate in the summit of the European Political Community,” Zelensky wrote. “Our common goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home,” added the Ukrainian head of state.
Zelensky noted that “Ukraine’s key priority” is to “strengthen air defense,” above all, he explained, before the arrival of winter and the possibility that Russia will repeat its airstrike campaign against Ukrainian electrical and thermal infrastructures.
“We have already laid the foundations for new agreements with partners and we hope they will be approved and executed,” he added.
(You can read: Scandal in Canada: Parliament applauded a Nazi veteran during Zelensky’s visit).
The President of Ukraine listed among the topics of interest to Ukraine in this meeting, addressing the situation in the Black Sea region and “our common efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation.”
Zelensky also stated that he brings to the rest of the European leaders “substantial proposals” to strengthen the “European security architecture” and, in particular, that of the east of the continent.
EFE
