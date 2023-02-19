February 19, 2023 09:06
Tech giant Apple released a new iOS 16 update this week to patch security flaws in its system that have now been included in the Homeland Security Warning list.
And it issued a statement urging users to update to iOS 16.3.1, indicating that in the absence of the update, attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities to control a non-updated device.
And the update includes all Apple devices – iPhone, Mac and iPad.
One of the problems lies with Webkit, a safari browser engine that allowed hackers to execute arbitrary code on an iPhone that Apple believes has been done, according to the Daily Mail.
The second Kernel security flaw could also allow an attacker to seize privileges, but Apple is not really aware if this flaw has been used or not yet.
For iPhone 8 and later models
And Apple said in its warning to demand an update to the latest version of its system, that the updated operating system is only available for iPhone 8 models and beyond, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”.
iOS 16.3.1 includes multiple bug fixes, issues with iCloud and Siri, and more crash detection improvements.
It is unclear how large the vulnerabilities in devices have been compromised, as Apple says it “does not disclose, discuss or confirm security issues until an investigation is conducted and patches or releases are available”.
Instead of getting a code from another signed-in Apple device, you can generate a code with your security key.
And Advanced Data Protection enables end-to-end encryption of the data in iCloud, including messages, device backups, and photos.
Backup
To install the new iOS, users can go to the Settings app and tap General then Software Update and tap Install if the iOS 16.3.1 update is available for download, you will be guided through the steps to check the resolution and restart the device.
The update can also be installed on a Mac or Windows computer using iTunes.
It is recommended to back up your iPhone before installing iOS 16 to ensure that all data is safe in iCloud if something goes wrong during the update.
Source: agencies
#Urgent #warning #Apple #users
Leave a Reply