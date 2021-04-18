The US authorities issued an urgent warning about electronic treadmill devices in homes, speaking of the imminent danger to children due to these devices.

According to the British “Sky News” network, the US Consumer Product Safety Committee said, on Sunday, that it had received dozens of reports about children and pets who had pulled these devices and pushed them underneath, where they were trapped.

A child died and others suffered broken bones and bruises as a result of these devices.

The safety committee said that a child was stuck under the treadmill while one of his parents was running on it, indicating that youngsters are at risk even with adult supervision.

She called on families who want to continue using these devices known as “Treat +”, to the necessity of isolating them from their surroundings of furniture, and placing them in a closed room.

However, the company “Peloton Interactive”, one of the institutions that produce these devices, rejected this warning, saying that it was “inaccurate and misleading”, as the machines are safe for children and pets.

The company’s position came, although last March it announced the death of a child due to these devices.

At the time, it did not give further details about the place or time of the event or the identity of the deceased child.

“There are no words to express the shock and sadness that everyone in Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy,” she said.

The price of this company’s electric treadmill is about $ 4,000.